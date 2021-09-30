Dune London opens in Caledonia Park, Scotland

Luxury shoe retailer, Dune London has opened a new store at Scotland’s designer village, Caledonia Park, as revealed by investment manager Railpen. The new 1,025 square foot store showcases the latest men’s and women’s collections of Dune London, including both casualwear products and formalwear. It additionally stocks a number of accessories and bags.

The new opening follows Railpen’s announcement that the retail park has seen an eight percent increase in sales between April and September this year, in comparison to the same period in 2019.

“Dune London opening at Caledonia Park gives our customers even more designer fashion choice, complementing our unique line-up of leading brands,” said Mahmoud Arria, asset manager at Railpen, in a statement. “The strength of our offer is reflected in the centre’s performance, with sales significantly ahead of both 2019 and industry benchmarks. With such a high-quality line-up of brands, we are confident this growth with continue.”

The shoe retailer is the latest in a series of new additions to the retail park, with other recent launches including Johnstons of Elgin, which joined Polo Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss, Adidas and Levi’s. Railpen has also revealed a comprehensive refurbishment programme at the park, with the enhancement of units and improved landscaping being just some of the new adjustments.

The retail park’s growth somewhat mirrors that of Dune London itself which, at the start of the year, opted for a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) after facing significant difficulties in recovering from extensive lockdowns. At the time, CEO Daniel Rubin stated that the company relied heavily on its high street retailers, suggesting it was going to continue expanding its high street reach while working closely with partners on new strategic moves.

Rubin said on the new opening: “We are delighted to have opened at Caledonia Park, which marks a new chapter in our ongoing expansion. It is a high-quality destination with a significant regional appeal that is benefiting from the investment being made to enhance the experience for visitors. Caledonia Park is the perfect hoe for Dune London, and we are already welcoming new customers from north and south of the border.”