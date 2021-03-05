Dune London says occasionwear still important for SS21

British footwear and accessories brand Dune says it has not shied away from including heels in its SS21 collection despite a consumer shift towards more casual looks during the pandemic.

The company said that while its SS21 range features a broad range of casual and trend-led pieces, it also includes some special, dressy pieces.

The announcement follows the unveiling last week of England’s “cautious” roadmap to easing lockdown restrictions, which includes reopening non-essential stores from April 12 and lifting all restrictions on social distancing by June 21.

Debra Bloom, global buying director at Dune London, said she expects “everyone is going to want to go out to events and parties and get dressed up again” once the lockdown ends.

“I think most retailers are going with an ‘only flat and trainers push’ but we will stay true to our heritage and continue to offer a special collection of heels for summer,” she said in a release. “We have a range of occasion shoes going from April onwards. It is a smaller mix than normal, but we saw demand even through lockdown 2020 for special shoes.”

She added that the brand “wants to get people excited to get dressed up again”.