Dune unveils new elevated retail concept at Westfield Stratford

British footwear retailer Dune London has reopened its Westfield Stratford City store following a two-month renovation featuring a “bespoke flagship concept” offering customers an elevated shopping experience.

The refreshed 1,291-square-foot store introduces a new flagship concept designed in-house by the brand’s creative and global store development teams to provide an enhanced and engaging shopping experience that is “seamless and fluid” and highlights its premium offering.

Dune London Westfield Stratford store Credits: Dune London

The store design it states, “brings to life a bespoke flagship concept that visually implements Dune London’s brand codes” with its signature DD logo monogram serving as the backdrop to showcase its premium collections.

Designed to be inviting and welcoming, the store features a wide double entrance and a champagne gold window tower, with an integrated media screen, which stands as the focal point of the store and displays the brand's latest campaigns.

Dune London Westfield Stratford store Credits: Dune London

Inside, the space features elegant, curved product plinths and pale wooden podiums in soft neutral tones, complemented by gold-trimmed glass display areas, alongside hessian-coloured wall coverings and bespoke monogrammed seating areas in a colour palette of champagne gold and warm cream tones to create an inviting atmosphere and complement its collections.

The new store also highlights the brand's growing accessories category with a curated accessory feature wall featuring its premium handbags coveted by A-list celebrities such as Katie Holmes, Bella Hadid and Simone Ashley.

Dune London Westfield Stratford store Credits: Dune London

The Stratford store, which reopened on April 4, also houses Dune London’s newly launched spring/summer 2025 women’s and men’s footwear collections and accessories.

Nigel Darwin, chief executive of The Dune Group, said in a statement: “As spring arrives, we are really pleased to reopen our Dune London store in Westfield Stratford City – the store showcases our very latest flagship concept to give our customers the best experience of our brand and our ranges of wonderful shoes and bags.

“Westfield Stratford City is a fabulous shopping destination, and we are delighted to welcome customers old and new into this great new space to see our brand at its best.”

Dune London Westfield Stratford store Credits: Dune London

Dune London Westfield Stratford store Credits: Dune London

Dune London Westfield Stratford store Credits: Dune London

Dune London Westfield Stratford store Credits: Dune London

Dune London Westfield Stratford store Credits: Dune London