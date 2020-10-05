Dunhill opens digital flagship on Alibaba’s Tmall Luxury Pavilion

Dunhill, the British luxury brand, specialising in ready-to-wear and bespoke menswear, has launched a digital flagship store in China, on Alibaba’s Tmall Luxury Pavilion.

The new online store features Dunhill’s ready-to-wear, leather goods and footwear, and is part of the brand’s strategy to expand its footprint in China and accelerating its digital transformation.

Dunhill chief executive, Andrew Maag, said in a statement: “I am thrilled to have collaborated with Tmall to launch our flagship store on Tmall’s Luxury Pavilion. Since the launch of our first store in Shanghai in the early 90’s, China has remained integral to dunhill’s global strategy and success.

“This partnership with Tmall will allow us to reach even more customers, in an innovative and engaging way. It is a very exciting time for dunhill as we continue to develop our brand projection and customer experience across every touchpoint.”

The announcement comes as demand for luxury brands in China rockets, with McKinsey and Company forecasting that Chinese consumers account for around half of all global spending on high-end brands in 2020, up from 37 percent last year. Tmall Luxury Pavilion is Alibaba’s dedicated platform for luxury and premium brands and nearly 200 leading brands have opened digital flagship stores on the platform since it launched in 2017.

Christina Fontana, head of fashion and luxury for Tmall Luxury Division in Europe, added: “It is a privilege to be partnering with Dunhill, a heritage brand that marries the unrivalled British craftsmanship with a cutting-edge digital strategy to bring the best of their history, products and values to the luxury consumers in China.

“As we celebrate the Luxury Pavilion’s third anniversary, we are even more delighted to be welcoming further high-end brands from markets with a long-standing tradition of creating beautiful and quality premium productions, for our shoppers to discover and enjoy.”