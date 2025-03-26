Dutch brand Anna + Nina opens first UK store in London

Lifestyle brand Anna + Nina opened its doors to its UK store in London this week, according to a post on the brand's Instagram.

The brand’s first store in London has a bright red front and is located at 54 Chiltern Street. The store is a new milestone in the growth of the brand, which now has five stores of its own. In addition to the store in London, the brand has two stores in Amsterdam, one in Rotterdam and a store in Antwerp.

Anna + Nina was founded in 2012. The brand started as a jewelry brand, but has since expanded to clothing and interior. The collections are available at over 150 points of sale, including Bijenkorf, Liberty in England and Ilum in Denmark.

The Anna + Nina store is located at 54 Chiltern Street, London, W1U 5AE.