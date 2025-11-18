Dutch fashion brand Extreme Cashmere opens first flagship store in New York

Dutch luxury brand Extreme Cashmere has opened its first North American flagship store in the Soho district of New York, according to a press release. The store at 152 Mercer Street follows the opening of the first flagship in Amsterdam in April, marking a new step in the brand's global expansion.

In New York, the concept from the Amsterdam store has been adapted to fit the larger, partly subterranean space. The interior is also carpeted from floor to ceiling. It features handmade Korean ceramics; vintage furniture from Paris; sculptures by Sabine Marcelis; and design classics such as Egg Chairs.

The flagship store is designed as a luxurious apartment. According to founder Saskia Dijkstra, it offers “the luxury of slowing down, interacting with the brand and the garments in a genuine way, and truly considering what you buy.” The interior combines vintage and modern design pieces from across Europe, with subtle floor-to-ceiling wardrobes, lounge areas and tactile textures that invite visitors to take their time and discover the collection at their leisure.

With this flagship store, Extreme Cashmere aims to create an experience that goes beyond retail, while keeping the connection to the product at its core.

The Extreme Cashmere store in New York. Credits: Extreme Cashmere

