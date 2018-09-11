Dutch retailer Hema launches shop-in-shop experience inside London’s Next

Dutch retailer Hema, which sells products from several categories including apparel, has opened its first shop-in-shop retail experience within Next at London’s Oxford Street. This is Hema’s ninth store in the English capital.

“This shop inside Next’s Oxford Street store is an important step in our expansion plans in the UK”, said the Dutch company in a statement. “Depending on its performance, we may open more shop-in-shop corners in partnership with Next”.

Founded in 1926, Hema operates over 750 shops across 9 countries, employing approximately 19,000 people. Its portfolio includes more than 30,000 items.