Dutch retailer Hema to close all six UK stores

Dutch retail giant Hema has announced it will close all six of its stores in the UK by the end of the summer as it withdraws from the country.

Hema said the discussion comes as it places “a stronger focus on its core markets”.

“Of course it is unfortunate that we have to say goodbye to our colleagues and customers in the UK,” Hema CEO Saskia Egas Reparaz said in a statement. “However, we never managed to build a solid position in the UK market.”

Hema first landed in the UK in 2014 as part of the company’s strategy at the time to grow into an international brand.

“We are now evaluating our entire country portfolio with the aim of being able to focus on a limited number of countries, which will allow us to better exploit growth opportunities in the future. This is better for Hema, its employees and its customers in the long term,” Reparaz said.

The announcement comes just a day after US retailer Gap announced it will be closing all its stores in the UK and Republic of Ireland by the end of September 2021.

The decision followed a strategic review the company launched last year to find “more cost-effective ways to maintain a presence and serve customers in Europe”.