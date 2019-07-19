DVF hosts Chloe Gosselin pop-up

Luxury shoe designer Chloe Gosselin has come together with DVF to open a pop-up shop at DVF's meatpacking district boutique. Gosselin, who founded her brand in 2014, has seen a meteoric rise to fashion stardom over the past several years with a CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund nomination in 2016 and an increasing list of stockists ranging from Barneys New York to Farfetch. This pop-up unites her with one of the longest standing forces in fashion, Diane von Furstenburg herself, and brings Gosselin's products to a new customer.

The pop-up features the eponymous label's pre-fall 2019 collection, exclusive to the location, as well as the Chloe Gosselin x Morgan Lane swimsuit collaboration. Gosselin kicked off the launch of the pop-up with a party at the store on Wednesday, July 18. Guests enjoyed passed hors d'oeuvres and Moét champagne, while music was provided by DJ Mari Malek.

Notable guests included Derek Blasberg, Nausheen Shah, Ezra J. William, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Morgan Curtis, Drew Elliot, and Vie Chidiac. The Chloe Gosselin pop-up shop will run through July 21.

Photos courtesy of the brand