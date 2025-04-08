E.L.V. Denim to open first-ever bricks-and-mortar store

British luxury fashion brand E.L.V. Denim, known for handcrafting pieces from 100 percent upcycled materials, is opening its first store with a London Residency from April 9 to June 21.

The opening will bring E.L.V. Denim’s East London ethos to the heart of the city and will be much more than just a retail space, but an extension of the brand’s showroom, as it looks to foster creativity and conversation.

The residency will be located at 59 Great Portland Street and will offer consumers the chance to “connect, explore, and experience E.L.V. Denim,” alongside housing a selection of the brand’s upcycled designs, from signature denim pieces and shirting to tailored ready-to-wear.

The interior will reflect the studio’s aesthetic, offering a bright and airy look with wood and metal accents, while one wall will feature a curated selection of zine-style imagery that showcases E.L.V. Denim’s vision.

Throughout the residency, E.L.V. Denim said the space will also be used to host a curated programme of events, which will bring together its “friends, collaborators, and like-minded brands”. Events will include sustainability panel discussions, book readings, champagne tastings, and short film screenings, “all designed to spark conversation and community”.