Easter boosts weekend footfall, high streets emerge as ‘big winner’

New data from MRI Software has shown Easter weekend boosting footfall performance in the UK, as warmer weather and local events motivated visits to towns and cities.

According to the analytics platform, for the period April 3 to 6, overall footfall rose 3.4 percent year-on-year, with high streets welcoming a notable 4.1 percent uptick followed by shopping centres (3.8 percent) and retail parks (1.8 percent).

Easter Monday showed particular strength as YoY footfall for high streets rose 21.1 percent. For retail parks and shopping centres, Monday visits increased 5.2 percent and 9 percent, respectively.

Over the weekend, coastal towns led the way in foot traffic, with activity up 6.2 percent YoY. Historic towns and regional cities also saw a boost, recording an uptick of 5.5 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

Geographically, the South West had the strongest performance, with footfall up 6.3 percent. This was followed by Wales (4.7 percent), West Midlands (4.5 percent) and the East (4.3 percent). Scotland and the South East were the only two regions to record a drop in footfall.

Yearly performance contrasted the more subdued week-on-week data. Compared to the week prior, footfall dropped 5.6 percent overall. Shopping centres were the hardest hit at a decline of 11.8 percent, followed by retail parks at -7.4 percent and high streets at -1.7 percent.