Easter week footfall significantly declines

Footfall across the week of Easter dropped significantly compared to the week prior, as holidays impacted activity and stores remained closed, according to data from MRI Software.

From April 20 to 26, footfall fell 9.8 percent across all UK retail destinations, with shopping centres seeing the greatest drop at 14.1 percent. This was followed by an 11.2 percent drop at retail parks, and a 7 percent week-on-week decline at high streets.

On Easter Monday, only retail parks welcomed an uplift in activity, yet this dissipated as the week went on. MRI noted that declines at shopping centres and high streets could likely be seen thanks to elevated performance in the week before Easter, with recovery only seen on Friday and Saturday at high streets and shopping centres, respectively.

All town types had also reported sharp drops in footfall, particularly historic, coastal and market towns, which saw activity fall 9.4 percent, 8.4 percent and 8.4 percent, respectively. MRI said the declines could be “attributed to many people taking vacation outside of the UK or the end of the school holidays in many regions”.

On an annual basis, retail footfall fell 2.6 percent throughout the week and across all destinations. Shopping centres reported the highest decrease of 3.4 percent, followed by high streets at 2.5 percent and retail parks at 2.1 percent.