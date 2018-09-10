eBay expands luxury authentication program to watches

eBay is taking one more step to combat the sale of fake luxury goods on its platform. The marketplace has announced the expansion of its luxury authentication program to include the watch category. Launched last year, the program already encompasses designer handbags, footwear and apparel.

A team of professional authenticators will evaluate the authenticity of the luxury watches sold on the platform. Those which are confirmed to be the real deal will receive an “authenticity verified” label. The service is only offered in Europe for now, but the company aims to expand it to more locations in the future.

“eBay has the largest selection of luxury goods -- from rare and designer handbags to fine wristwatches -- and we know this community wants an added layer of trust and confidence when buying in these categories”, said James Hendy, Senior Director of eBay Authenticate, in a statement. “We’re adding third-party authentication to this inventory because we know the importance buyers place on trust for high-value purchases”.

According to eBay’s statement, the second-hand luxury watch market is estimated in 5 billion US dollars (approximately 3.8 billion pounds). With nearly 7,000 watches from over 30 brands being sold globally, eBay is a significant player in this market.

Photo: courtesy of eBay