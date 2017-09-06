Ebay launch new digital concept to mark New York Fashion Week

eBay have launched #MyFashionWeek with shoppable fashion sketches to celebrate the start of New York Fashion Week.

Posted on the eBay Fashion homepage, the #MyFashionWeek drawings take inspiration from eBay’s most popular sellers’ street style, translating recognisable outfits into sketches with ‘Shop the Look’ technology that suggests eBay items for customers to purchase.

"#MyFashionWeek illustrates the thrill of finding style inspiration from the world around you through the seamless shopping experience that eBay delivers," says Jill Ramsey, Vice President of Merchandising at eBay in a press statement.

Fans can also follow the concept on social media, using #MyFashionWeek to search, and participate on Twitter and Instagram.

The illustrators include Jenny Walton of The Sartorialist, Dallas Shaw, who has previously worked with Chanel, and Jessica Durrant, whose clients include Lancôme Paris, L'Oreal Paris Kérastase, and NYX Cosmetics.

"My illustrations have always been inspired by unique street style, and #MyFashionWeek makes that very inspiration shoppable -- letting me browse and buy brand-new and coveted vintage finds that suit my own unconventional look, in a never-before-done way," says Walton in a press statement.

#MyFashionWeek is currently only available on eBay’s US site.

Screenshot courtesy of eBay Fashion website.