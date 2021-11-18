Ebay opens Hard to Find holiday gift shops

Ebay has announced the launch of its Hard to Find Gift Shops.

The storefronts will appear in select locations across America such as Detroit, Miami and Houston. Set to begin opening on November 19, the stores reflect their name by being hard to find. Location hints will be shared on Ebay’s social channels, and then the final location will be revealed 24 hours after.

“This holiday season will put even the most serious shoppers to the test, but Ebay was made for moments like this,” said Jordan Sweetnam, SVP and general manager at Ebay North America. “We created the Hard to Find Shops to bring our unmatched selection to life - from the rare and coveted to the sold-out-everywhere-else.”

Each shop is based on a gift category. In Detroit, the Hard to Find Sneaker Shop will be open from November 19 to 20, with sneaker collector and seller Jaysse Lopez from Urban Necessities showcasing his collection at the shop. The rare Off-White x Nike Dunk Low collection will also be displayed.

Other shops include The Hard to Find Collectibles Shop in Houston, running from December 3 to 4. The shop will have high value trading cards, collectibles and memorabilia being sold.

The Hard to Find Luxury Shop will open in Miami on December 10 and close December 11, with items such as Hermès Kelly bags, Gucci’s Psychedelic and Floral collection, pieces from Rolex and Richard Mille available within.

Shoppers who are not in those cities can find the inventory on the Ebay Hard to Find page.