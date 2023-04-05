Ebay to open sneaker pop-up in Chicago

Marketplace Ebay is opening a new retail pop-up in Chicago honouring the birthplace of the Air Jordan 1 sneakers and its dominance in the sneaker wars of the 1980s.

The ’85 Shop sneaker pop-up will be open for two days only from April 6 to 7. It will feature vintage and game-worn pairs, rare retros and coveted collaborations, along with a complete collection of original Air Jordan 1s in every colourway and a mint-condition sample.

Garry Thaniel, global general manager of sneakers at Ebay, said in a statement: “The Air Jordan 1 changed the shoe game forever and ushered in the modern era of sneaker culture. The ’85 Shop gives the community the chance to celebrate one of the most iconic and enduring sneakers ever created, and even own a piece of history.”

The sneaker pop-up will be located at 1045 W Fulton Market in Chicago and has been curated in partnership with several of Ebay’s top sneaker sellers, including Jordan Geller of ShoeZeum, who provided many of the shoes and memorabilia that were featured in the just-released ‘Air’ film on the origin story of the Air Jordan 1.

While SoleStage has curated an offering of modern Air Jordan 1s in retro colourways, as well as reissues of classic basketball sneakers, like Adidas, Converse, and Puma.

Alongside the pop-up will be an online auction at Ebay, launching today, April 5 for 10 days, giving sneakerheads the chance to shop the collections from anywhere in the world.