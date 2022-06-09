eBay to open sneaker pop-up in London

Marketplace eBay is looking to burst the sneaker market bubble with the launch of OG Drops, which will allow sneakerheads to get their hands on currently sought-after sneakers at the much lower cost of when the model first launched.

To launch OG Drops, eBay is partnering with London chicken shop Morley’s to open a first-of-its-kind eBay x Morley’s Sneaker Store on Brick Lane on June 18.

The pop-up will give fans access to some of the most coveted silhouettes from the past four decades, such as Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott which currently retail at 1,800 pounds but will be available through eBay for just 51 pounds, 97 percent off.

The public will be able to get their hand on the sneakers at their original prices through an online raffle, which includes a 1-pound charity donation, as well as secure tickets to the exclusive pop-up store.

Wahaaj Shabbir, sneaker category manager at eBay UK, said in a statement: “The great thing about drops is being able to actually get your hands on a pair of sneakers, wear them and show them off. But now that’s become rare! OG Drops resets the sneakers’ value back to their original retail price and means everyone can get in on the action. Whether it’s through the on-site or at our Store at Morley’s, we are encouraging everyone who cops an OG drop at an OG price to give them some love on feet.”