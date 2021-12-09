Eco-friendly deodorant brand Wild announces new UK partnerships

Sustainable and natural deodorant brand Wild has secured new partnerships with some of the UK’s leading supermarkets, retailers and department stores as part of its ongoing expansion plans to “reach as many people as possible”.

Wild has signed a deal with supermarket giant, Sainsbury’s to launch its products online and in 285 of its stores. The eco-friendly refillable deodorants, which are the first of their kind to be 100 percent compostable and biodegradable, are being stocked as part of the supermarket’s ‘future brands’ initiative that supports start-ups that specialise in sustainability.

In addition, Wild is also trialling its products in 30 Waitrose stores across the UK and the Republic of Ireland and is now available in 19 Boots stores throughout the UK, with a further store roll-out planned in the new year.

The final UK partnership is with department store Selfridges, as its products meet the retailer’s sustainable requirements to feature within the store’s Project Earth strategy.

Image: Wild

Wild founder Freddy Ward said in a statement: “The last six months have been a whirlwind and it’s been incredible to see Wild available on the shelves of more and more retailers. It’s our ambition to make it as easy as possible for customers to switch to natural and sustainable products and allowing customers to pick up Wild with their weekly shop helps us achieve this.”

Founded in 2019 by childhood friends Freddy Ward and Charlie Bowes-Lyon, Wild offers a range of five scents that are all free from harsh chemicals such as parabens and aluminium salts that a typical antiperspirant might include. The brand has sold over three-quarters of a million 100 percent biodegradable deodorants since launching to consumers in April 2020.