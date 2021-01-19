Ecoalf opens Madrid flagship, expands to homeware

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, Spanish sustainable fashion brand Ecoalf has announced a new Madrid flagship and said it is branching out into homeware.

Located in the Santa Bárbara Palace, the 350 square metre store has been designed with sustainability in mind. The entire space uses natural and recycled materials such as reclaimed wood, salvaged stainless steel, low-consumption LED lighting, and mannequins made from biological resins and organic materials.

Like the B-Corp brand’s other stores, it also includes an area dedicated to its #ACTNOW events, where experts in design, innovation, and sustainability are invited to showcase impactful projects.

The Madrid store will feature apparel for both men and women, as well as the brand’s lifestyle categories: footwear, yoga, and travel. For the first time, the store will also feature a newly-launched homeware collection.

Though more details about the brand’s first furniture collection weren’t disclosed, Ecoalf said it will be “based on the highest standard of sustainability and quality”.

Despite the pandemic, the brand reported a 74 percent growth in 2020, with sales driven by the company’s wholesale and online business across Europe, the US and Japan.

The brand said it expects similar growth in 2021.