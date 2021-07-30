Econyl launches shoppable online platform

Sustainable textile manufacturer Aquafil has launched a new shoppable platform dedicated to Econyl, its regenerated nylon made from recycled waste.

The new e-shop will allow users to browse through global brands using Eocnyl Regenerated Nylon, and will also provide information about the innovative fibre and the broader topics of sustainability and circularity.

The platform will initially launch with 15 brands: ACE, Aisy dance, Aoife, Botanical Beach Babes, C’est la V, Dos Gardenias, Garmont, Karün, Ludovica Gualtieri Milano, Malaika New York, Mermazing, Pacsafe, State Of Matter, Tenue De Soleil and WAO.

Users can further refine their searches by using search parameters including ‘vegan’, ‘zero waste’, ‘eco design’, ‘ethical labour’, ‘healthy seas member’, ‘size-inclusive’ and ‘local production’. Aquafil said it will expand to more “sustainably-minded” businesses in the future.

Econyl is a recycled nylon yarn made from regenerated fishing nets, fabric scraps, industrial plastic and other waste found in the ocean.

It’s becoming increasingly popular on the sustainable fashion scene as companies seek out less environmentally harmful alternatives to oil-based materials. The company says the fibre can be regenerable “an infinite number of times without any compromise in quality”.

Econyl has in recent years been picked up by fashion giants including Burberry, Prada, Adidas and Speedo.