Edikted makes European debut with Carnaby Street store

US fashion brand Edikted has expanded its physical retail network with the opening of its first standalone location in Europe.

Located at 52 to 55 Carnaby Street, London, the 4,800 square feet store houses a complete range of Edikted’s streetstyle and runway-inspired womenswear and accessories.

In a statement, Edikted’s head of retail, Mina Fam, underlined Carnaby Street’s iconic status, which made it an ideal location for the company’s first store outside the US.

Edikted Carnaby Street store. Credits: Edikted / Aver PR / Shaftesbury Capital.

In a statement, Edikted’s head of retail, Mina Fam, underlined Carnaby Street’s iconic status, which made it an ideal location for the company’s first store outside the US.

Fam continued: “This opening allows us to bring something exclusive to UK customers, offering a carefully curated range of apparel and accessories they can’t find anywhere else.

“Surrounded by standout brands and a style-conscious audience, we’re able to build on the success we’ve achieved in the US, while establishing Edikted as a must-visit brand in Europe.”

Edikted’s venture across the pond comes on the back of strong growth in its home region, where it currently operates 11 physical stores.

It was therefore “key we launch somewhere we can benefit from a dedicated and trend-savvy customer base”, Fam had said earlier this year when speaking on plans for a London store.