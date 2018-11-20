Edinburgh's Ocean Terminal to be renamed Porta as major revamp is announced

The Ocean Terminal shopping centre in Edinburgh is set to be re-named Porta in a major revamp which owners Resolution Property hope will attract an “exciting new mix of aspirational and premium brands.”

Porta is set to open its doors in the third quarter of 2019, but the price of the revamp has not yet been disclosed.

Shane Scott, partner at Resolution Property, told the Edinburgh Evening News: “Delivering an outlet concept to the area is a unique and exciting opportunity and one that will transform the current offer.

Ocean Terminal already enjoys good footfall and an impressive line-up of international brands, but we believe there is greater demand for a destination that provides experience as well as value.

“In fact, a number of our tenants have expressed demand for an outlet offer. Porta will build on this demand to establish the centre as one of Scotland’s leading outlet destinations.”

Ocean Terminal was purchased by Resolution Property for an undisclosed sum in 2012, and currently welcomes over 4.5 million visitors each year.