Edit Suits.Co opens two new London showrooms

Menswear tailor Edit Suits.Co has opened two new showrooms at South Molton Street and London Bridge Station in London to add to its locations on Bow Lane, Birmingham and Singapore.

The two new London showrooms come as Edit Suits.Co celebrates its most successful year to date and signals a strong post-pandemic recovery for the company, which saw its business rely on online sales as bricks and mortar shops were forced to close their doors.

Edit Suits Co. was founded by Patrick Jungo and Reto Peter to fill a gap in the market for affordable made-to-measure tailoring and casual wear. They decided to launch a modern showroom model rather than traditional high street stores to reduce chain costs by making garments to order. They offer bespoke suits from 349 pounds and shirts from 69 pounds, alongside made-to-measure chinos, overcoats, field jackets and shorts.

“Like many retailers, the pandemic meant closing our physical stores and working round the clock to ensure the success of our online service,” explains Peter in a statement. “During that time, it was no surprise that we saw an increase in sales of our casual lines, but more recently our tailoring offer has seen a boost too, as weddings are now in full swing and many of us have returned to working in the office.”

The newly launched London showrooms offer customers the chance to shop for smart and casual menswear via an appointment with a personal stylist who works with them to understand their requirements and share the extensive array of customisations and fabrics they offer. Each custom-made suit takes around three to six weeks to create, depending on fabric choice.