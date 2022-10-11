Edward Sexton returns to Savile Row

British tailoring house Edward Sexton has returned to Savile Row with a new flagship store designed by Studio Hopwood.

Located at 35 Savile Row, the store is just up the street from the first shop that Edward Sexton worked from with his then-business partner Tommy Nutter when they co-founded Nutter’s of Savile Row in 1969.

The store represents a “homecoming to the street,” explains the brand, as Sexton moves into his sixth decade working in bespoke tailoring and houses the brand’s ready-to-wear offering, made-to-measure and bespoke tailoring services.

The design of the store is in collaboration with interior designer Daniel Hopwood and aims to transport clients into “the glamorous ever-so-slightly rebellious world of Edward Sexton” with dark indulgent features throughout to offer a contemporary shopping experience.

Image: Edward Sexton

Highlights include a large central marble island, designed to evoke a familiar bar-like feel for clients to gather around and socialise, which also doubles as a bespoke tailor’s cutting table. While the fitting rooms are separated by velvet brocade curtains finished with standing mirrors and mid-century furniture, and corduroy and geometric vinyl shapes are collaged on the walls to mirror the lines of a Sexton suit.

Dominic Sebag-Montefiore creative director at Edward Sexton, said in a statement: "We wanted to create something that was very masculine and British but also fun. We've tried to channel a sense of the classic Savile Row retail experience and charm but bring it into a much more modern environment.

“We've got products on display that are beautifully lit with the light drawing the attention to where it needs to be and there's a real sense of theatre and occasion with the huge mirror we've got. Little touches like the trays that house our ties give a slice of that classic gentleman's outfitters experience, where the shop assistant might pull them out from a drawer behind the counter.”

Image: Edward Sexton

Image: Edward Sexton

Image: Edward Sexton