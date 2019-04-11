Elizabeth and James announce an exclusive partnership with Kohl's

Elizabeth and James, the women's apparel brand founded by childhood stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in 2007, is going downmarket and nationwide. The brand announced a new partnership with Kohl's, which will result in the brand's product line selling exclusively through the American retailer both in stores and online.

Elizabeth and James will continue to create its product lines of apparel, handbags, accessories and beauty. The collections will be available at the majority Kohl's stores as of the 2019 holiday season.

"Kohl’s is doing a great job with innovation and thinking differently about omnichannel retail," Ashley Olsen said in the statement. "We have always seen Elizabeth and James speaking to a much larger audience and this new business model with Kohl's will allow us to achieve that."

Kohl's signifies a new era for Elizabeth and James

While the brand will remain an independent business, with operations still being led by the Olsen twins, product design will be managed out of the Kohl's New York Design Office.

Mary-Kate Olsen explained in a statement that the brand's new partnership with Kohl's is intended to bring Elizabeth and James into a new era, extending its "high-quality, fashion-forward designs to a "much larger audience."

Elizabeth and James joins a roster of brands targeted towards young women on Kohl’s shelves. Its companions include Nine West launching in Fall 2019, POPSUGAR at Kohl’s, LC Lauren Conrad and Simply Vera Vera Wang.