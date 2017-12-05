​Ellesse opens standalone store in Seven Dials

London - Sportswear brand Ellesse has opened its first European standalone store in London's bustling Seven Dials. Located at 39 Neal Street, the debut flagship store from the iconic 90s label features both the brand's heritage collections as well as its newer collections.

The new store opening comes as Ellesse undergoes a revival as interest in athleisure continues to surge. The sportswear label, which was founded in Italy 58 years ago, previously focused its attention on strengthening its presence in Asia-Pacific but felt it is now time to expand its presence.

"2017 has been a fantastic year for Ellesse globally, and the opening of the store in Seven Dials is a perfect way to bring in 2018," said Marc Greene, Ellesse’s brand director to Bdaily on the store opening. "This is the first store outside of Asia Pacific and represents a true statement of intent from the brand - we aim to immerse all visitors in the fascinating history of Ellesse whilst also showcasing our exclusive and latest collections."

Owned by UK-based Pentland Group, Ellesse has been working with a number of influencers, such as British R&B singer Anne-Marier who is the current face of its Heritage line, to attract more attention from its target audience.

Photo: Ellesse, website