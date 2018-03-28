Elyse Walker to open Towne concept this fall

Elyse Walker recently just introduced a new concept store. Bowing in the Palisades Village retail district, the new boutique is set to open this fall.

The store will open in the retail neighborhood this September, as reported by Apparel News. The high-end women clothing store will retail luxury basics for men and women. The concept store, entitled Towne, will be Walker's second flagship in Palisades. The boutique will serve as her third location in total. This particular flagship will boast 1,500 square feet space selling Walker's high-fashion contemporary, casual pieces.

Headquartered in Pacific Palisades, the company was founded in 1999. The public company currently has stores located in popular shopping areas including Newport Beach. The Southern California-based company mixes brands including Chloe, Frame Denim, Rio, and more in order to show off both high-end and low-end pieces. The curated mix of elegant, stylish clothing has helped to mark Elyse Walker as a force in the fashion industry.