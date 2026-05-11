Eme Studios to open debut UK store in London

Spanish streetwear brand Eme Studios has announced plans to open its first permanent store outside of Spain on London’s Carnaby Street.

The Spanish-born brand, founded in 2018, operates stores in Madrid, Barcelona, and Valencia, and trades in more than 100 countries. The UK opening is part of the brand’s strategic expansion plans, which also include a permanent store planned in Amsterdam and a long-term pop-up in New York.

In London, the brand has signed up for a 1,500 square foot unit at 57 Carnaby Street, which will house a curated collection of men’s, women’s, and unisex pieces, including knitwear, jackets, and other apparel.

Gabriel Morón, co-owner of Eme Studios, said in a statement: “Expanding into the UK has always been a goal for us, so securing a location that aligned with our vision was crucial. Carnaby Street offers a global platform and attracts the type of audience that resonates with our unique aesthetic.

“The success we have seen both online and in Spain has demonstrated the brand’s long-term potential, and establishing a presence in Soho is instrumental in solidifying our position in one of the most competitive retail markets.”

William Oliver, director of retail and restaurant leasing at Shaftesbury Capital, added: “Eme Studios complements our existing brand mix at the southern gateway into Carnaby Street, with its culture-driven clothing matching consumer demand. Given the success of Edikted, Tala, Sheep Inc, and other digitally native brands, it is clear why Carnaby Street and Soho continue to be the first choice for these best-in-class retailers.”