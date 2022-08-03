Emilia Wickstead opens new London flagship store

Luxury fashion designer Emilia Wickstead, a favourite of the Duchess of Cambridge, has opened a new flagship store in London.

Located at 152-153 Sloane Street in Belgravia, London, the 3,900-square-foot flagship spans two floors and signals a new era of expansion for the luxury brand to offer the full range of Emilia Wickstead products and services, from ready-to-wear to homeware.

For the design, Wickstead worked with London-based architecture and interior design studio Nenmar, taking inspiration from traditional Milanese and Venetian architecture to create a boutique that mirrors the simplicity and proportions of an Italian palazzo. The result is an inviting, architecturally space that showcases Wickstead’s philosophy of timeless elegance, complete with a sweeping checkerboard floor crafted in Spanish Rosa Alicante and white Carrara marble, which stretches across the entirety of the boutique.

Image: Emilia Wickstead by Paul Riddle

The ground floor houses ready-to-wear and accessories and a dedicated bespoke and bridal salon concealed behind mahogany double doors. This VIP salon will offer bridal services and accommodate the label's bespoke and made-to-order clients. While the downstairs floor of the store showcases Wickstead’s homeware and lifestyle products.

Image: Emilia Wickstead by Paul Riddle

Image: Emilia Wickstead by Paul Riddle