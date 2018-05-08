Empreinte opens first store outside France

French lingerie and swimwear brand Empreinte has opened its first store outside France on London’s South Molton Street.

The concept store will showcase Empreinte’s lingerie and swimwear collections, as well as offer a number of bespoke services including professional advisors and fashion stylists to create a “unique in store experience for every woman,” the brand said in a statement.

Featuring a sleek design using materials such as wood, Krion, glass and silken fabrics, the store aims to showcase its full offering as well as highlight its body-shape based approach to lingerie, which it states is tailored to every woman.

In addition, the London store will also include a customisation atelier offering customers the chance to personalise their lingerie sets into bespoke pieces with the addition of features such as knots, tassels and embroidery.

The French premium brand was founded in 1946 and has three stores in France, in Paris, Lille and Strasbourg. It specialises in cup sizes of size C or larger and has become renown for its unique fit, which the brand explains on its website is down to its products being “sculpted” to women’s bodies with “respect and generosity” which enhances the waistline and smooths curves.