End. opens its fourth flagship in Manchester

Luxury retailer End. is continuing its physical retail expansion with the opening of its fourth flagship in Manchester, following recent launches in Newcastle and Glasgow.

The 14,000 square foot flagship at St Mary’s Gate in Manchester has been designed to “raise the bar” in premium menswear fashion and combines End.’s sleek modern design codes with unique architectural accents that pay homage to the city’s rich connection to cotton and textiles.

The flagship occupies two storeys of premium retail space and boasts triple-height ceilings, a bespoke marble staircase and concrete, stainless steel, glass, and mirror surfaces throughout. The ground floor hosts its selection of contemporary menswear brands, alongside an extensive lifestyle area and a dedicated wellbeing space filled with premium skincare products, fragrances and cosmetics.

Image: End.

While the first floor showcases End.’s largest sneaker offering to date, along with a wide array of luxury, streetwear and skate labels and a dedicated launch zone to animate and amplify its campaigns.

Parker Gundersen, chief executive for End., said in a statement: “Manchester has been high on our list for a long time. We have a very strong community here already who have been asking us to build a physical store for many years.

“When we finally found this building, we knew we had an amazing space that would allow us to create a concept that would match the high expectations of both our customers and brand partners. To finally see the finished product has been really thrilling for our team and I’m so proud of what they have achieved.”

Image: End.

In addition to the Manchester opening, End. added that it has plans to open its first dedicated women’s concept in Newcastle later this month, followed by a “ground-breaking” new flagship in the heart of Milan at the end of 2022.

Image: End.

Image: End.

Image: End.

Image: End.