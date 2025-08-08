Erdem opens pop-up in Selfridges

London-based independent fashion label Erdem has opened an immersive pop-up installation at Selfridges in London, showcasing the inspiration behind its autumn/winter 2025 catwalk collection.

Located on the second-floor atrium at Selfridges, the pop-up will run until mid-September to showcase a “visual dialogue between fashion and art” and has been designed in collaboration with British contemporary artist, Kaye Donachie.

Erdem installation at Selfridges Credits: Erdem by Rodrigo Branco

The space combines Erdem’s "language of poetic and modern femininity" with Donachie’s "dreamlike painterly style," featuring large-scale printed panels of Donachie’s expressive artwork, including reimagined portraits of Erdem Moralıoğlu’s mother.

The plinths are delicately wrapped in details of Donachie’s abstract paintings, which become sculptural displays for encased jewellery and Erdem’s ‘Bloom’ bag, which is available for the first time at Selfridges.

The pop-up also showcases a curated selection of ready-to-wear and accessories from Erdem’s pre-autumn 2025 and AW25 collections, ahead of the brand’s spring/summer 2026 catwalk show at London Fashion Week on September 21.

