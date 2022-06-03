Esho launches social media-first clinic in new Flannels store

Cosmeceutical brand Esho has opened a dedicated ‘tweakments’ space in the newly opened Flannels store in Liverpool.

For the first time, Esho products will be available to purchase in-person and online via Flannels’ website, alongside its new clinic, for which patients can sign up to a waitlist.

The luxury retailer’s new space spans seven floors over 120,000 square feet and will be home to an extensive fashion offer, beauty edit, two restaurants and a roof terrace.

Esho, which was launched by Dr Esho in 2021, will host a social media ready clinic, with a live streaming screen that displays on the shop floor, a hydrafacial suite, laser suite and champagne recovery room.

The brand has become known for its injection-free lip products which regularly sell out and have seen the company gain a three million pound year one valuation.

“We launched ESHO in 2021 with minimal marketing spend and the success we’ve achieved to date is testament to the efficacy of the product range,” said Esho, in a release.

The British doctor continued: “In 2022, we’ve been so excited to see some incredibly exciting online launches and this bricks and mortar launch means a lot to me as a founder - to see the range in stores in person is a grounding moment and I’m extremely proud of the team who helped create these products.”

Flannels is also a new entree into the beauty sector, with the launch of Flannels Beauty in 2021, bringing a ‘consumer-first’ approach to beauty retail. Since its launch, the retailer has introduced luxury beauty brands into its stores and online, as well as a branded Beauty Bar and Beauty Changing Rooms.