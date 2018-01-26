Esprit shutters Hong Kong flagship in midst of financial hardship

- Kristopher Fraser |
As Esprit continues to struggle financially and with bringing in customers, they have opted to shutter their Hong Kong flagship store. They will also close their Peking Road flagship and a Causeway Bay location this year.
The company, which is listed in Hong Kong, issued a profit warning to investors on Thursday that they will record a net loss of between 121.5 and 125 million dollars, compared to a net profit of 7.8 million dollars last year. Esprit has spent several years trying to make a turnaround, and blamed its still lackluster performance on declining brick-and-mortar sales, taxation, and impairment of its China operations.
The store first opened in 2009, and while the flagship was in a prime tourist destination that typically has strong retail traffic, it could never get the strong retail traffic needed to have the store turn a profit. Most of Esprit's business has fallen off in the Asian market, sales of which made up just 10 percent of the brand's revenue last year.
