Eton reopens London flagship following renovation

Swedish brand Eton, known as a specialist shirtmaker, has reopened its London flagship store on South Molton Street following an extensive renovation, as part of its ongoing retail strategy to offer “exceptional retail experiences” across key international markets.

The London flagship is described as a “cornerstone” for the brand since it first opened in 2013 and remains one of Eton’s top-performing locations worldwide, consistently setting new sales records year-after-year.

Eton South Molton Street store in London Credits: Eton

The newly renovated space preserves Eton’s interior concept developed by design first Quadrant Design, the company behind the brand's other flagship stores and updated retail identity, as well as introducing “sophisticated updates to elevate the customer experience”.

A key feature of the redesign is the addition of herringbone parquet flooring, designed to enhance the store’s atmosphere and echo the classic Georgian townhouse architecture that defines the shopping area, while “blending heritage charm with a modern, considered aesthetic”.

Eton South Molton Street store in London Credits: Eton

The upgraded store also allows Eton to showcase its expanded category offerings as the retail space has been increased. It also has newly designed fitting rooms in the lower level, an enhancement aimed at elevating personal service and shopping convenience.

Jakob Lundén, head of retail at Eton, said in a statement: “This renovation is more than an update - it’s part of Eton’s evolution. We’re excited to welcome customers into a space that feels as sharp, dynamic and refined as the collections themselves.”

The South Molton Street store reopening coincides with the brand’s period of strategic expansion, following the launch of newly designed flagships in prime locations in Manhattan, New York City, and Stockholm.

Eton South Molton Street store in London Credits: Eton