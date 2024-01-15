Etro introduces made-to-order service in Milan boutique

Italian luxury label Etro has announced the launch of a new Made-to-Order service for men exclusively at its Milan-based boutique.

Dubbed ‘Etro Unique’, the feature’s introduction follows the inauguration of the brand’s first store dedicated to men’s tailoring, which officially opened its doors on January 14 amid the city’s ongoing menswear fashion week.

The Made-to-Order service will be accessible by appointment only, and will allow clients to select from varying silhouettes while engaging with the fit and detail of their garment.

Items offered as part of the service include suits, jackets, gilets and trousers, each of which will be fully customisable from a selection of 80 fabrics, 45 linings, 34 tie interlinings, nine undercollars and 28 different button styles.

It expands on Etro’s already existing tailoring service present in a number of its key markets, including Italy, North America and Japan, with plans likely bolstered by a recent recapitalisation of the company made back in November 2023.

Investment firm L Catterton injected an amount of 15 million euros to support Etro following the bumpy financial year of 2022, and as it looks to achieve a turnover of 500 million euros within the next five years.