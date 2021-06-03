Etro opens several pop-up shops internationally

Etro’s coming to a city near you, if you’re lucky that is. The Milan-based fashion brand is opening summer pop-up shops in popular locations including the Hamptons, Forte dei Marmi in Italy, Dubai, Bodrum in Turkey, and Sochi in Russia.

The Forte dei Marmi store is considered the crown jewel of the all the pop-up shops, as the location holds sentimental significance to the Etro family. To create the concept for that particular store, Etro worked with local luxury retailer Fiacchini. The store has bene decorated with displays reminiscent of Forte dei Marmi’s multicolor changing cabins, along with ship wheel-shaped mirrors and a paisley wallpaper in blue and white.

The store will carry a selection of pieces from the Etro spring 2021 collection as well as a limited-edition collection dedicated to Forte dei Marmi. The capsule, available exclusively at the Forte dei Marmi pop-up, features beach shirts, shoes, and bags with the brand’s Triton-Pegasus logo. Select pieces from the collection can also be found online. Price points for the collection range fro 280 to 940 euros.