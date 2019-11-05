Etsy offers one-on-one holiday shopping advice through hotline service

Etsy wants to take the guesswork out of holiday shopping for its customers. The online marketplace has launched its first-ever Holiday Hotline to pair U.S.-based consumers with experts for one-on-one shopping advice.

The hotline is available on November 5 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET. Shoppers who call the hotline at +1 (844) 9900-JOY will have the opportunity to speak directly with a member of Etsy’s team of experts for free personalized shopping advice.

Etsy's experts will help shoppers determine what gifts to buy based on information about the gift receiver, the shopper's ideal price point and any unique traits or interests. The expert will then offer personalized gift suggestions and send direct links in a follow-up email.

The marketplace is incentivizing shoppers to try out its Holiday Hotline service by offering gift cards to anyone who calls. An Etsy gift card will be applied to each shopper's account following their advice session.