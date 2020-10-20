Etsy partners with Klarna for convenient payment options

Etsy is the latest retailer to offer its shoppers the option of buy-now-pay-later through Klarna. The payment solution will allow shoppers to pay for their Etsy purchases in interest-free installments.

Shoppers in the U.S. will now be able to select to pay through Klarna at checkout for purchases between 50 and 10,000 dollars. Etsy is planning a global rollout of Klarna's flexible payment service to shoppers in other core markets in 2021.

"We're excited to work with Klarna to expand the number of payment options available to shoppers through Etsy Payments," Kruti Patel Goyal, Etsy's chief product officer, said in a press release. "Klarna will enable shoppers to buy on Etsy with greater financial control and convenience, without additional fees for sellers. We believe this flexible solution will be particularly valuable during the peak holiday shopping period when many shoppers are buying special items for their loved ones."