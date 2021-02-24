Etsy targets net-zero carbon emissions by 2030

Online marketplace Etsy has pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

The US company said the committee will see it address Scope 1 and 2 emissions, including office operations and purchased energy, as well as Scope 3 emissions, which includes seller activities like shipping and packaging.

The target is to slash Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent and cut Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 13.5 percent.

“Climate change remains an ever-present threat to our environment and humanity, and we are bound and determined to do everything within our power to not only offset, but to reduce our overall carbon footprint,” said CEO Josh Silverman in a release.

“Etsy’s trailblazing integrated reporting model enables us to share impact updates alongside our financial results, reflecting our strong belief that our performance and impact are inextricably linked. As always, we’re committed to holding ourselves accountable and maintaining transparency as we push toward a net-zero 2030.”

In 2019, Etsy started offsetting all carbon emissions from shipping in early 2019, becoming the first e-commerce company to do so, according to Etsy.