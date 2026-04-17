Expansion into Switzerland: Birkenstock opens first store in Zurich

With its new location in the historic old town, the brand is opening its first store in Switzerland, Birkenstock announced on Friday. The company is continuing its expansion, having just opened a new store in Bordeaux at the end of March, and now operates over 30 European stores. Additionally, the first concept store in Osaka opened at the beginning of the month, marking its 12th store in Japan.

The store concept at Storchengasse 23 in Zurich focuses on a design-led environment intended to reflect the brand's values of quality, function, and tradition. Swiss nature and craftsmanship served as the central inspiration for the interior. Materials such as pine wood, end-grain parquet flooring, and natural stone define the aesthetic, aiming to recreate the experience of a “hike through Switzerland”.

Special attention is paid to the combination of history and modernity. For instance, the design of the seating is inspired by a listed guild sign from 1357. “The new store is designed as a touchpoint where consumers can experience the brand promise first-hand,” the company stated. The assortment includes classics such as the Arizona and Boston models, the “Care Essentials” range, and the eponymous “Zürich” model, which was designed by Karl Birkenstock in 1964.

With this move, Birkenstock underscores its commitment to “unlocking the region's potential” and engaging directly with the local community.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence.