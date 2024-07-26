Eyeing European expansion, Birkenstock opens first boutique in Paris

German footwear brand Birkenstock has made a significant stride in its European expansion strategy by opening its first Parisian boutique in the fashionable Marais district. The 130 square metre corner store, located at 17 rue des Archives, marks the company's first standalone European retail space in four years and represents a crucial milestone in Birkenstock's retail growth plans.

The store's design reflects Birkenstock's commitment to its heritage and community engagement. Featuring interior elements such as leather and cork, the space also includes a basement "experience area" dedicated to community events and retail activations, blending the brand's traditional aesthetics with modern retail concepts.

This strategic move comes in the wake of Birkenstock's listing on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2023, signaling the company's ambitions for global growth and increased market presence. The Paris store opening is marked by the launch of an exclusive Natural Active Recovery Pack, a limited edition of 1,500 units featuring the Active Recovery footbed, a special edition Birki Air 2.0, and newly introduced cork tools.

Nico Bouyakhf, President and Managing Director of Birkenstock Europe, emphasised the significance of this opening, stating: "This store will help us to connect more personally with consumers. There are many key cities where we are not present in Europe, and we are excited to start our retail expansion in a more meaningful way with an iconic city like Paris and in a renowned location like the Marais, bringing rich storytelling and experience around the footbed in a unique environment that reflects an authentic Parisian flavour."

This expansion into Paris, a global fashion capital, underscores Birkenstock's strategy to enhance its direct-to-consumer presence in key markets. It also reflects a broader trend in the luxury and premium segments, where brands are increasingly focusing on creating immersive retail experiences to engage consumers and strengthen brand loyalty.