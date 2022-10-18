Eyewear brand Dita opens inaugural London retail space

Independent luxury eyewear brand Dita has opened its debut European store on London’s Brompton Road in Knightsbridge.

The London opening is part of the brand’s ongoing retail expansion and adds to its flagships in the US in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York, as well as Sydney, Australia, and Tokyo, Japan. Dita is also planning on opening another new store on Paris’ Rue Saint-Honoré before the end of the year.

The Brompton Road store follows the 'architectural blueprint' of Dita’s other flagship stores, designed to offer a physical dissemination of its brand experience with a luxurious environment to showcase its eyewear and sunglasses.

The space features a balance of monochromatic textures and modernist architecture with a clean and luminous palette. Designed to offer customers “calm and tranquillity amidst the cacophony of noise and frenetic itinerancy of London,” explains the brand.

Commenting on the opening, Cody Cho, vice president of marketing at Dita, said in a statement: “Dita is thrilled to open our doors to the London shoppers this summer. Brompton Road has a highly respected legacy and is steeped in unrivalled tradition in the luxury retail market landscape, and this, as yet another achievement, marks a major milestone for us as a proud, independent brand."

