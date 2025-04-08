Eyewear brand SunGod opens its first UK store

British performance eyewear brand SunGod has opened its first-ever UK retail store in London’s Covent Garden.

The 928 square foot store, located on Henrietta Street, will showcase the challenger brand's award-winning range of carbon-neutral performance eyewear, as well as act as space for the brand’s community to come together, through athlete and ambassador events, run clubs, customisation experiences, and product tests.

SunGod’s first UK store on Henrietta Street, London Credits: SunGod

Commenting on the opening, Ali Watkiss, chief executive and co-founder of SunGod, said in a statement: “We're excited to bring SunGod Basecamp to London, a city with an incredible energy and community that’s been at the heart of our journey since day one.

“This is a huge milestone for SunGod, whilst also being a small stepping stone in our much bigger mission to challenge and change our industry. We can’t wait to open the doors on a space where our community can connect, get inspired and experience SunGod at a whole new level.”

SunGod’s first UK store on Henrietta Street, London Credits: SunGod

The opening marks the latest stage in the brand’s development since its humble start-up beginnings in 2013 when the eyewear brand launched following a crowdfunding campaign. With headquarters in London and Verbier, Switzerland, the brand has grown to become a globally recognised performance eyewear brand that is performance-driven, community-built, and sustainable to the core. It is also renowned for offering an unrivalled lifetime guarantee on every product.

SunGod’s first UK store on Henrietta Street, London Credits: SunGod

SunGod’s are worn by elite athletes and teams around the world, including WorldTour cycling teams SD Worx and the INEOS Grenadiers, to globally recognised names such as England Cricket and McLaren F1 Team.

The brand is also a certified B Corp and Carbon Neutral brand that donates over 1 percent of revenue to sustainability-focused charities, and in May 2023, SunGod was also awarded the prestigious King’s Award for Sustainable Development.

SunGod’s first UK store on Henrietta Street, London Credits: SunGod

SunGod’s first UK store on Henrietta Street, London Credits: SunGod