Fabletics opens shop-in-shop in Berlin's KaDeWe
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US activewear brand Fabletics is further expanding its presence in Germany. On Thursday, the company announced a “groundbreaking partnership” with the Berlin luxury department store KaDeWe. The brand will now open its own shop-in-shop space on the fourth floor.
The opening, planned for the spring, holds special significance for the sportswear provider. “With more than 160 square metres, the new space will be Fabletics' largest retail presence in Europe to date,” a statement read. The company had previously announced similar agreements with retail chains such as Peek & Cloppenburg and SportScheck to expand in the German retail market.
Mark Ralea, general manager Europe at Fabletics, emphasised the significance of the collaboration. “Our partnership with KaDeWe marks a decisive milestone in the development of the Fabletics brand. The opening of our largest retail location in Europe – in one of the continent's most prestigious department stores – underscores our commitment to a strong omnichannel strategy,” he explained in a statement.
“This collaboration allows us to reach customers in a high-quality, experience-oriented environment while remaining true to our core philosophy: luxury-inspired activewear that is accessible to everyone,” said Ralea. “Being part of this innovative wellness and longevity destination perfectly reflects who we are as a brand and how we envision the future of retail.”
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