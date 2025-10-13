Fabletics plans up to 20 stores in Europe, eyes London location

Fabletics plans to open a minimum of 15 to 20 stores in Europe over the next two to three years. That is according to Mark Ralea, general manager for Fabletics Europe.

The first opening will be a flagship store in Berlin, which is already in the planning stages. Other stores in Eastern Europe and Italy will follow, which will be opened with distribution partners. The company is currently reviewing further store locations, including in London. Fabletics currently operates 120 stores in its domestic market.

Fabletics was previously represented in Berlin and London with its own stores. However, the stores had to close in 2023 due to a difficult market environment and in 2024 due to an expiring lease agreement.

From Germany to Ireland: Fabletics strengthens partnerships with retail partners

In addition to its flagship stores, Fabletics will continue to focus on partnerships with fashion and sportswear retailers. Following the launch of pop-ups with retailers like Wöhrl Gigasport and Westwin, the brand will now also be adding shop-in-shops with partners.

Nine shop-in-shop and soft-shop spaces will open this year. These will include womenswear, menswear and combined spaces across five locations of the German department store group Galeria. This was confirmed by Thomas Fröhlke, vice president of wholesale for Europe.

Fabletics is further working with Peek & Cloppenburg Düsseldorfer, a German fashion retailer that will open brand spaces in 115 stores across Germany, Austria, and Eastern Europe. A new partner has also just been secured in Ireland, where Fabletics plans to implement a new concept for sportswear.