Fabletics to host National Best Friends Day in-store pop-up

Activewear brand Fabletics is to host a National Best Friends Day pop-up inside its Regent Street flagship with gourmet confectionery brand Tasty Mates and one athleisure beauty brand Skin in Motion.

The ‘Tastier Together’ pop-up three-day event will take place at the Fabletics store, 83 – 85 Regent Street in London from June 10 to 12 and will feature three unique workout classes with Psycle instructor Amy Taylor.

Each workout has been themed to match one of the gourmet Tasty Mates flavours, including a ‘Peachy Workout’ aimed glutes and legs, ‘Berry Blast’ a high-intensity workout and ‘Work in Pears’ an upper body class. Each class is bookable for free via Eventbrite and registered attendees will each receive a co-branded goody bag, which includes exclusive discounts and products from Tasty Mates, Fabletics and Skin In Motion.

In addition, Skin in Motion founded by celebrity makeup artist Gia Mills and pro athletes, will offer pre-exercise makeovers to showcase its sweat-friendly, panda-eye proof and breathable make-up, followed by a post-workout facial, with sweat removing and hydrating skincare formulas.

Consumers who purchase from the Fabletics collection whilst in-store will also have access to exclusive giveaways with the opportunity to play ‘Spin The Wheel'. Prizes include Tasty Mates sweets, exclusive tickets to Taste of London 2022, a 25 percent off Fabletics voucher or a range of Fabletics accessories.

Other highlights will be the ‘Tasty Mates Tuck Shop’ offering all store visitors samples of Tasty Mates vegan gummy sweets and a photobooth.