Face masks mandatory in Scottish stores from 10 July

The use of facemasks will be mandatory in Scottish stores from 10 July as the country enters the next step of its reopening “route-map”.

Exceptions will apply to children under 5 and people with certain medical conditions.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly. It has taken some time to reach this decision,” Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon said at a media briefing. “But as we all start to interact more, it’s vital that we take all reasonable steps to reduce risk and we know that face coverings can help reduce the risk of transmission indoors.”

Sturgeon also said that the two metre social distancing rule will be eased for certain sectors from 10 July.