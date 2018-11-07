Facebook opens pop-up stores at Macy’s

Facebook is the latest company going from clicks to bricks . The Internet giant responsible for social networks Facebook and Instagram has opened nine pop-up stores inside Macy’s locations across the United States to sell products from 100 small businesses and digital-native brands which are present on their platforms.

“Every day, million of people discover brands and products they love on Facebook and Instagram. This holiday season, we’re excited to bring the magic of this discovery into Macy’s retail stores”, said Facebook in a statement. Selected brands encompass several product categories, including apparel, food, beauty and lifestyle.

Facebook has paid the fee for the selected merchants to be able to showcase their products at The Market @ Macy’s, a space for temporary businesses inaugurated earlier this year. However, the company led by Mark Zuckerberg will not take a share of their sales revenue. The initiative probably aims to bring more small entrepreneurs into their social networks and encourage those already present to advertise.

Macy’s customers will be able to find Facebook’s pop-up at Macy’s locations in New York, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. The stores will run until February 2.

Photo: Facebook