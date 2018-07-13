Facebook plans to offer payment feature in its messaging app

Facebook has filed a patent application for a service which would allow users to purchase items and complete payments via its Messenger chat app, according to the website of the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Companies running a Facebook page are already able to engage with consumers via chat, which can be done manually or via a chat bot. According to the patent request, chat bots will soon be able to take purchase requests and process payments, so that users can buy items without having to leave Facebook.

The patent request reinforces Facebook’s goals to leverage the success of its social networks to expand into e-commerce. Instagram, one of the platforms owned by Facebook, has recently introduced an in-app shopping feature on both its pictures and Stories .

Picture: United States Patent and Trademark Office website (capture)